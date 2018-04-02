Kennewick begins noxious weed control spraying

Crews with the city of Kennewick started applying herbicides to control noxious weeds beginning April 2nd.

Application vehicles will operate between midnight and 6:00am, M-F, through the month of April.

The primary focus will be to control weeds in the curb/gutter line and gravel shoulders on all of the City’s main roadways.

“Weeds are our nemesis, weather it’s with the city or at our home,” said Evelyn Lusignan with the city of Kennewick. “This is to keep our city looking goo, to keep the weeds controlled and the curbs and gutter lines and on the gravel shoulders, or at least to do our best to get ahead of the weed season.”

A yellow dye is mixed with the herbicide to assist with the application. The yellow dye will fade in three to four weeks and application areas are safe for people and pets to enter once the application is dry.

“The biggest question we get every year is that people notice it the next day and they wonder what this light yellow, dried residue is on the sidewalk, and are curious about it. That’s one reason we want to get the word out and let the community know it’s not harmful when it’s dry,” Lusignan said.

If there is inadvertent contact with wet herbicide, it is recommended to remove contaminated clothing and rinse skin immediately with plenty of water for 15-20 minutes.

Please call the City of Kennewick Public Works Department at (509) 585-4419 with any questions.