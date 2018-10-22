Kennewick boy struck by car while walking to school

Kennewick Police are investigating after a 10-year old boy was hurt when he was hit by a car while walking to school Monday morning.

According to Kennewick Police investigators, the accident happened at the intersection of W. 4th Ave and S. Edison St. at about 8:30 am.

Witnesses say the driver was headed southbound on S. Edison St on a green light, and the boy started crossing the street without stopping at the cross-walk.

The male was conscious and alert when officers arrived, and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers say there were no indications of impairment or distracted driving by the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision but did not stay on scene is asked to call SECOMM at 509-628-0333 to provide a statement re: case number 18-40716.