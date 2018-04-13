Kennewick business robbed twice in one week.

Kennewick Police are investigating a second robbery at a convenience store this week.
Officers say a man walked into the Jet Mart on Volland just off of Canal Drive at about 9:00 pm.
In both Thursday night’s robbery, and a previous robbery on Sunday night, the suspect threatened a clerk with a knife.
Police say no one was hurt, and the suspect fled with some cash.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Kennewick Police.
