Kennewick business robbed twice in one week.

Kennewick Police are investigating a second robbery at a convenience store this week.

Officers say a man walked into the Jet Mart on Volland just off of Canal Drive at about 9:00 pm.

In both Thursday night’s robbery, and a previous robbery on Sunday night, the suspect threatened a clerk with a knife.

Police say no one was hurt, and the suspect fled with some cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Kennewick Police.