Kennewick City Councilor announces intent to run for state House position

A Kennewick City Councilor is running to fill the position of Representative Larry Haler, after he announced plans he will not run for reelection.

Matt Boehnke says if elected, he plans to focus on making bipartisan connections, the health of Hanford workers and transparency in the government.

“Focus on more streamline affects of the public records act, how we can get more accountability and transparency in the government, if we can shrink some of the extra stuff the government has,” says Boehnke.

Boehnke is a retired US Army LTC following over 21 years of service and is currently serving his third year on the Kennewick City Council. He also is the Director and Associate Professor of the Cyber Security Division at Columbia Basin College.

At this point, no other candidates have announced plans to run for the House of Representatives District 8, Position 2.