Kennewick convenience store scene of third robbery

For the third time this month, the Jet Mart Conoco on Volland Street in Kennewick has been the scene of an armed robbery.

According to SGT Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department, a man wearing a mask and dark clothing entered the store Monday night, armed with a knife.

He demanded cash from the clerk, who complied.

The suspect then left the scene on foot.

“We’re not sure if this is the same guy as the other two robberies, but we’re considering that possibility,” said SGT Clem. “It’s a similar place, similar time, similar weapon, but we won’t know for sure until we get someone in custody.”

SGT Clem said the clerk involved in Monday night’s robbery was the same victim in the first in the string of thefts just over a week ago.

At this time, investigators don’t plan to release any photos of the suspect in this incident, but are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact Kennewick Police or Crime Stoppers.