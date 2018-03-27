Kennewick couple charged in insurance fraud investigation

A Kennewick couple has pleaded not guilty to charges they tried to commit insurance fraud.

According to a press release from the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner, Colby D. Getchell, 34, and Jessica C. Getchell, 33, were charged in Benton County Superior Court with one count each of first-degree attempted theft after an investigation by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

The Getchell’s are scheduled to appear at a joint hearing on April 19.

According to the investigation, the couple bought a travel trailer on Sept. 11, 2016. On Sept. 24, they bought an insurance policy through Progressive, and then took the trailer to the dealer to get an estimate for roof damage. The next day, the couple filed a claim for $12,058 in damage to the trailer’s roof from a fallen tree limb. Progressive denied the claim and referred the case to Kreidler’s fraud investigators.

Kreidler’s CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the state Attorney General’s Office and local prosecutors on criminal cases.

Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the Commissioner. Consumers can also report suspected insurance fraud on the Insurance Commissioner’s website.