Kennewick Fire rolls out medic units designed by first responders

While it may look like a regular ambulance on the outside, two new medic units for the Kennewick fire department were actually designed by the first responders themselves.

Kennewick Battalion Chief Kevin Crowley says the department had two aging units and asked the Kennewick Fire Department Apparatus Committee to design the new vehicles they planned to order. The 7 Firefighters/EMT’s or Paramedics came up with several efficient designs to help make emergency calls run smoother.

It was so well received, the new medic units were featured at the International Emergency Medical Service Expo in Las Vegas October 16th-20th. Crowley says several departments around the state asked for the specifications to put in their future units.

One of those designs includes a sliding side door, instead of a typical door we would find on cars. This way firefighters say they are not putting themselves in danger trying to peer around the door when on a busy road. The new medic unit also has a rolling door inside to secure medical kits, in case the ambulance gets into a rollover crash.

One of the new medical units was put in rotation Tuesday and the other will roll out in two weeks.

Crowley says they appreciate the city council supporting safety in the community and approving the purchase of this state-of-the-art equipment.

For a description of all the features designed specifically for the Kennewick Fire Department medic unit, the video posted below is from the International Emergency Medical Service Expo in Las Vegas: