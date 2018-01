The Tri-Cities Food Bank in Kennewick is closed from Tuesday, January 2, 2018 until Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Leaders at the non-profit group say they need to do some deep cleaning and organizing.

They’re also going to use the downtime to do some volunteer training.

Clients who usually use the Kennewick facility can visit the Richland branch (321 Wellsian Way) this week.