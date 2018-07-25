Kennewick looks to connect with Playground of Dreams donors

The city of Kennewick is getting ready to do a $1 million dollar makeover of the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park.

The new playground will be made of primarily recyclable materials that will last for decades.

Emily Estes-Cross with the Parks and Rec Department says the new structure will be inclusive.

“Meaning that kids of various abilities can play side-by-side, and it ‘s really exciting,” says Emily Estes-Cross. “The existing playground has essentially live its’s life, and its tie for it to be replaced.”

Construction on the new structure won’t start until after Labor Day. Until then, the city is working to get memorial pickets around the current playground back to those who donated to the park previously

You can receive your cross by filling out a claims form on the city’s website.