Kennewick man arrested for reportedly raping 8-year-old several times

A 36-year-old Kennewick man is behind bars after police say he is believed to have raped an 8-year-old multiple times last year and threaten to kill her family if she said anything.

Officers say they learned in December of the alleged rape by Pedro Zalamanca-Zalamanca. Through an investigation, officers say they obtained enough evidence to arrest him on Rape of a Child in the First Degree and Child Molestation in the First Degree.

Police learned the man moved from the Tri-Cities to Oregon and issued an arrest warrant that was extraditable nationwide because he had ties to Mexico and was living in another state.

U.S. Marshall’s helped arrest him at a home in Milton-Freewater Thursday morning.