Kennewick shooting suspect arrested in Spokane

Jesus G Rubio-Salas was arrested in Spokane after police say he ran from officers a week ago. (Courtesy: Kennewick Police Department)

Posted By: Maecy Enger February 7, 2018

A 30-year-old Kennewick man is behind bars after the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and local police arrested him in Spokane.

Officers say Jesus G Rubio-Salas took off about a week ago while they were arrested a suspect in the Fred Meyer arson case. Officers say they recognized the man to have a warrant out for his arrest.

After he was recognized, police started a several hour search of Zintel Canyon near 10th Ave. Officers eventually terminated the search after the US Marshal’s Task Force, Kennewick and Richland Police could not locate Rubio-Salas. He was considered armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday, Rubio-Salas was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail, and Kennewick police say they are continuing their investigation.

He is believed to have been involved in a Kennewick shooting off W. 27th Ave., that left one man hurt on January 21st.

 

