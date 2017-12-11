Kennewick man holds car prowler at gunpoint until police arrive

A Kennewick man helped police capture a car prowling suspect after he caught someone rifling through his vehicle.

Officers say the homeowner called 911 at the 3200 block of West 46th Ave., on Sunday after witnessing 23-year-old Michael Magula in his vehicle. The homeowner, armed with a handgun, confronted Magula and told him to stay where he was. The suspect complied with his orders.

When officers arrived they found the 23-year-old armed with a knife and a taser. Police say they also found several stolen items in the Magula’s backpack from the homeowners car and other vehicle prowls around the area.

Officers say Magula also possessed pills that are believed, based on their markings to be controlled substances and he could face several charges.