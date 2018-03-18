Kennewick man killed in accident in Southern Oregon

A Kennewick man died, and a 15-year old girl was injured, in a single-car accident in rural Klamath County, Oregon Saturday evening. According to the Oregon State police, the accident happened at about 6:30 p.m. on March 17, 2018 Highway 140 east of Klamath Falls.

Based preliminary information, Troopers say 35-year old Timothy J. Morris from Kennewick was driving a 2005 Hyundai Elantra when the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled several times. The car came to rest about 40 feet north of the westbound lane. Morris was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 15 year-old female passenger was taken to SkyLakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release from OSP, alcohol and seatbelt us are being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.