The Benton County Coroner says the man who died after being hit by a semi-truck Tuesday night was 22-year old Kelly Larry Elmer Estep from Kennewick.

Police say Estep stepped into the roadway on Columbia Drive in Kennewick as the semi was passing.

After he was hit by the truck, he was hit by another car that couldn’t stop in time.

Estep died at the scene.

The coroner is running toxicology tests.