Kennewick man recovers stolen park musical instrument on Craigslist

A musical instrument stolen from a Richland park over a year ago is back where it belongs, all thanks to a Kennewick man.

Jason Watson, who is an art commissioner for the city, says he was on Craigslist in November and spotted a yellow imbarimba being sold for $20. Originally, he thought it might be a smaller imbarimba, but when he arrived at the seller’s home, he recognized it was the stolen $5000 park piece. He says he bought the piece, worried it might disappear if he didn’t.

According to a post on ellenNation, Watson says he turned it over to the police department in November so they could try and figure out who originally stole the instrument. He says unfortunately police hit a dead end and decided to return the instrument to the park this week.

Watson’s story is now going viral, with hundreds of shares on his Facebook page.