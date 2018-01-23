Kennewick man says he got shot by a stranger, police investigating

Kennewick police are investigating after a 35-year-old says he was punched and shot by a person he did not know.

Officers say he checked himself into the ER off 395 & 19th Ave. on Monday night with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in his shoulder.

The victim told police that the incident happened Sunday off West 27th Avenue at 11:15 p.m.

The Kennewick Police Department Criminal Investigative Division is following up on the case.