Kennewick mom, infant flown to Seattle hospital following mobile home fire

An infant and the baby’s mother were flown to a Seattle hospital after firefighters say they had to rescue the child from a burning mobile home.

Kennewick Fire Chief Vince Beasley says when first crews arrived at the home at 401 East 10th Avenue, they were told a child was still in the home. Firefighters say the child’s mother was able to get two older children out of the house, but could not find the baby.

Crews quickly started a rescue operation and pulled the young child from the home. Crews started CPR on the child and the baby started breathing again after a short time. Firefighters say the mother also received medical treatment and transported to Trios. Both patients were then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Chief Beasley says the fire was quickly contained and appears to have started in the living room while the family was home. The actual cause of the fire remains under investigation but crews say it does not appear suspicious.

KFD was assisted by the Kennewick Police Department, Benton PUD and the Tri-Cities Chaplaincy.