Kennewick officials host community meeting to discuss Zintel Canyon

There have been nine fires in Kennewick’s Zintel Canyon this summer that have been ruled as possible arson.

Wednesday, October 24th, officials with the City of Kennewick, Kennewick Fire Department, and other agencies will meet with members of the community to go over plans to prevent future fires, and planned improvements for the trail.

Speakers will share information on steps homeowners can take to reduce the fire risk to their personal property and the opportunities for additional partnerships and volunteering.

Wednesday night’s meeting is at the Kennewick Irrigation Offices on Ely starting at 5:30… and is open to the public.