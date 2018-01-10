Kennewick police arrest hit-and-run driver who rammed into a school bus

A man is facing hit-and-run charges after Kennewick police say he ran into a school bus Wednesday morning and then drove off.

Officers say they were called to 27th and South Dayton after the bus driver says they noticed the driver in a Honda Accord looking down. That’s when the car started veering over into the oncoming traffic and though the driver tried to swerve, the bus driver says they hit head-on.

Police say the driver then took off from the crash and a witness was able to follow him to his Kennewick home. Police caught up to him there, and took him to the hospital for minor injuries before arresting him.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash and the bus driver was not hurt. Officers say it did cause heavy damage to the bus, which had to be towed from the scene.