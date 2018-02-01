Officers arrested a 19-year-old and two others Thursday morning while looking for evidence related to a gang assault.
Kennewick police say the assault occurred about two weeks ago at the library off Union Street. Detectives were able to gather information and arrest Adrian Torres-Garza from Kennewick, as well as, two other juveniles from Kennewick for gang intimidation and misdemeanor assault.
Police also executed a search warrant at Torres-Garza’s home in the 4000 Block of South Vancouver Street to search for evidence related to the incident.
Be the first to comment on "Kennewick police arrest three people in connection to gang assault"