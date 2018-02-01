Kennewick police arrest three people in connection to gang assault

Officers arrested a 19-year-old and two others Thursday morning while looking for evidence related to a gang assault.

Kennewick police say the assault occurred about two weeks ago at the library off Union Street. Detectives were able to gather information and arrest Adrian Torres-Garza from Kennewick, as well as, two other juveniles from Kennewick for gang intimidation and misdemeanor assault.

Police also executed a search warrant at Torres-Garza’s home in the 4000 Block of South Vancouver Street to search for evidence related to the incident.