Kennewick police believe armed robbery suspect is already behind bars

A man arrested for identity theft and fraud over the weekend is now believed to be responsible for robbing a Kennewick gas station, according to Kennewick police.

Officers say they arrested 21-year-old Hunter Shauers was in jail Saturday, when an investigation revealed he may have been involved in the robbery. Officers say he is now on a 72-hour investigative hold for the robbery.

A man entered the Pik-A-Pop off West Columbia Drive last week and demanded cash at gunpoint, getting away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one in the store was hurt. Kennewick police were still looking for the suspect after releasing a person of interest on Friday.