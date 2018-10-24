Kennewick Police host career open house

If you’re thinking that a career as a police officer is on your horizon, you can attend an open house at the Kennewick Police Department on Wednesday, October 24th.

You’ll learn about the testing process, and have a chance to ask recruiters any questions you might have about becoming a police officer.

Wednesday night’s open house is from 6 to 7:30 PM.

You need to RSVP by sending your name and contact information to [email protected]