Kennewick Police search for armed robbery

Kennewick Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store Sunday night.

According to a social media posting, a white or Hispanic man, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 want into the Jet Mart at 1001 N. Volland St. at around 10:00 pm Sunday night.

The man was wearing a mask, and threatened a clerk with a knife.

Once he got some cash, the suspect left the area.

Officers used a K9 to try tracking the suspect, but so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Kennewick Police.