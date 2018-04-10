Kennewick Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store Sunday night.
According to a social media posting, a white or Hispanic man, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 want into the Jet Mart at 1001 N. Volland St. at around 10:00 pm Sunday night.
The man was wearing a mask, and threatened a clerk with a knife.
Once he got some cash, the suspect left the area.
Officers used a K9 to try tracking the suspect, but so far no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Kennewick Police.
Be the first to comment on "Kennewick Police search for armed robbery"