Kennewick Police searching for possible endangered female and male suspect

Kennewick Police are looking for 29-year old Christina Rodriguez, believing she may be in danger after witnesses say Saul Castenada was holding a gun to her head early Sunday morning.

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer May 6, 2018

Kennewick Police are looking for a woman who witnesses say had a rifle pointed to her head during a shots fired incident.

Officers say the incident happened early Sunday morning at the Heather Stone Apartments on W. 10th Avenue. At 2:10 AM, police responded to the apartments after witnesses reported seeing a man and woman arguing in a car. At one point, the man allegedly held a rifle to the woman’s head. Bystanders tried to intervene, and that’s when the man got out of the vehicle, and fired a handgun before fleeing with the woman on foot.

Police haven’t been able to find either subject, and are concerned that the woman might be in danger.

They’re looking for 29-year old Christina Rodriguez, and 26-year old Saul Castaneda.

Police have the vehicle involved in the incident, but investigators believe Castaneda may have access to two other vehicles, including a gray 2011 BMW 528 (Washington License BDE-7345) and a gray 2008 BMW 328 (Washington License AHE-5450).

Anyone with information about Cristina Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kennewick Police. 

