Kennewick Police swear-in new officer

Kennewick has a new police officer.

Chief Ken Hohenberg issued the oath of office to Officer Stephen Wolosin Monday morning.

Wolosin, his wife, and their two young boys relocated to the Tri-Cities from Wyoming where he was working as a law enforcement officer.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know Kennewick existed last year at about this time,” Wolosin admitted. “I saw the job posting on a law enforcement facebook page, and though there’s no way that it could be such a nice community and a wonderful department that paid as well as it did just because I’m cynical. I’ve been in law enforcement for 18 years counting my military time.”

Wolosin said he and his family are especially excited about the weather– with the Tri-Cities promising warmer temperatures and calmer winds.

Yes. You read that right. Calmer winds.

“I’ll take 60 to 70 mile an hour winds over 80 to 90 mile an hour winds that we had in Wyoming!” Wolosin explained, laughing.

Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg says the agency will commission two more officers in the coming weeks, and will need just two more hires after that to be fully staffed.