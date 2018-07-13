Kennewick teacher negotiations will remain behind closed doors

The Kennewick School Board Wednesday night opted to keep bargaining with the Kennewick Education Association behind closed doors.
Board member Ben Messinger introduced a resolution to make the talks open to the public, but that measure failed to get a “second”.
The Kennewick Association of Educators wanted negotiate a new deal one year before the current one runs out in light of the education funding changes made by the State Legislature last session.
