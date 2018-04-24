Kennewick vandalism may be tied to other cases

More than a dozen Kennewick residents found their cars with slashed tires Saturday morning.

Sgt. Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department says the vandalism may be related to two other incidents involving busted out car windows. One of those incidents happened over the weekend, with residents in several parts of the city waking up Sunday morning to find that their car windows had been smashed out with rocks.

Police say they’re looking into the possibility that this weekend’s incidents might be related to a similar rash of vandalism that happened back in January.

“In January we actually had about 20 of them, very similar. “Rocks were thrown though car windows.

Police are also investigating several cases of tires being slashed at an apartment complex off of Hildebrand Friday night or Saturday morning. Sgt. Clem says the tire-slashing case could also be related to the car window smashing investigations.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Kennewick Police or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers.