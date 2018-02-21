Kennewick woman wakes up to fire in garage

An elderly woman asleep in her home was woken up by first responders Wednesday morning after smoke was seen coming from the attic.

Police officers say crews were called to the home at the 1903 S. Fruitland Street near W. 19th after a Kennewick meter reader saw smoke.

Firefighters believe it started in the garage and damage was minimal to the structure. Although, crews say a car parked in the garage did have significant damage.