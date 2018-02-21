latest News

Kennewick woman wakes up to fire in garage

Kennewick firefighters say fire caused minimal damage to a home after flames were believed to have started in the garage. (Courtesy: Kennewick Police Department)

Posted By: Maecy Enger February 21, 2018

An elderly woman asleep in her home was woken up by first responders Wednesday morning after smoke was seen coming from the attic.

Police officers say crews were called to the home at the 1903 S. Fruitland Street near W. 19th after a Kennewick meter reader saw smoke.

Firefighters believe it started in the garage and damage was minimal to the structure. Although, crews say a car parked in the garage did have significant damage.

 

 

