KID manager testifies before US House Committee on importance of title transfers

In the 1953, the Kennewick Irrigation District borrowed $4,809,700 from the federal government, cementing a decades-long partnership with the Bureau of Reclamation.

The KID recently finished paying off that loan, and now the utility is in the process of getting the titles for the canals and irrigation-related infrastructure transferred from the BOR back to the district.

KID Manager Charles Freeman says the title transfer allows local people to solve local challenges more efficiently.

“We have 74 miles of open channel canal through the heart of the Tri-Cities, densely urbanized. You have developers wanting to develop former orchards into a subdivision, which involves canal crossings, utility crossings. The Bureau of Reclamation tends to refer the applicants for permits back to us,” Freeman said. “They just don’t have the staffing capacity to be efficient.”

Freeman testified Wednesday before the House Committee on Natural Resources about the importance of allowing local utilities to transfer titles. K-I-D paid 115-thousand dollars last week for their portion of the title transfer fees.