Kidnapping suspect arrested, victim still missing

The man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a marijuana retail store worker in Cheney on Sunday was arrested in Goldendale Thursday afternoon.

Investigators believed that Donovan Culps might be in the Goldendale area. Detectives spotted Culps leaving an apartment unit and get into a car. They tried to stop him from leaving the parking lot, but he, along with two passengers, drove off, leading officers on a short chase.

Culps lost control of the car a few blocks away, crashing into a tree. He and the two passengers fled on foot, and Culps war arrested in a field.

Police are still looking for 18-year old Violetta Culps and another woman, who are suspected of helping with the alleged kidnapping.

The victim is still missing.