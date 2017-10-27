Lard spills when truck driver swerves on I-90 near Moses Lake to avoid deer

Traffic was congested this morning on I-90 where a semi truck spilled about 50 gallons of lard into the median.

Trooper John Bryant said the accident about 12 miles west of Moses Lake happened around 5 a.m. when the truck driver swerved to avoid a deer.

Bryant said the driver was not injured when the tanker overturned spilling the material into the median strip. Bryant said Department of Ecology responded to cleanup the material.

The accident and cleanup and removal of the semi truck from the median partially blocked one westbound lane causing minor delays for about 6 hours.