Latest case of suspected polio-like illness reported in Yakima

Health officials have confirmed one case of acute flaccid myelitis in the state of Washington so far, with seven other suspected cases under investigation. One of those suspected cases has been reported out of Yakima.

The Department of Health said the kids suspected to be suffering from the polio-like illness reportedly had respiratory issues in the week prior to developing symptoms of AFM, including sudden paralysis of arms and legs.

YHD Health Officer Dr. Teresa Everson said the district has not detected a source of illness for these cases.

Symptoms typically include sudden weakness in one or more arms or legs, loss of muscle tone and decreased or absent reflexes.

Doctors say the cause of an individual case of AFM can be hard to determine. They recommend washing hands often, avoiding close contact with sick people, and cleaning surfaces with a disinfectant, especially those that a YHD sick person has touched.