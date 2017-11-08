The Latest: Democrat win key Senate race in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) -Washington Democrats have won a key state Senate race that puts them back in charge of both legislative chambers for the first time in five years.

After the latest returns were tallied Wednesday, Manka Dhingra, a 43-year-old prosecutor for King County, held a commanding lead over Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund with 55 percent of the vote in the race for the 45th District in Seattle’s eastern suburbs.

The political implications in the state and beyond helped the race break legislative spending records in Washington.

With Dhingra’s victory, Washington joins Oregon and California with Democratic majorities in both legislative chambers and the governor’s office.

Republicans in the state, with the help of a Democrat who caucuses with them, currently control the Senate by a single seat. Democrats hold a slim 50-48 majority in the House.