Lawmakers expand list of workers covered by “Move Over” law

Pretty soon, it won’t just be emergency vehicles and tow trucks you have to slow down and move over for in Washington.

Lawmakers added utility workers to list of vehicles covered by its Emergency Zone Workers law.

Karen Miller with Benton PUD says the new requirements will keep their crew members safe.

“We’re really pleased that this law passed,” Miller said. “It’s really important for our workers to be protected by cars going by them. There’s no doubt that there’s a lot of power lines that go right down a road, this now tells people to move over.”

The new law takes effect on June 7th. Failing to move over and slow down could get you a $1,000 dollar fine.