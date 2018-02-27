Lawmakers face backlash after passing public records exemption

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington lawmakers are facing a public backlash after they bypassed normal legislative procedures and quickly approved a bill exempting themselves from the state’s Public Records Act and subjecting themselves instead to more limited disclosure requirements.

More than a dozen newspapers across the state ran front-page editorials Tuesday urging Gov. Jay Inslee to veto the measure that was passed by the Legislature on a “veto-proof” two-thirds margin Friday – a 41-9 vote in the Senate and a 83-14 vote in the House – and force lawmakers to decide whether they want to take a second vote to override his action.

The bipartisan bill prohibits the release of lawmaker communication with constituents, but allows release of some lawmaker correspondence beginning on July 1, including those with lobbyists; information from lawmaker calendars; and final disciplinary reports. However, because the bill is retroactive, it would prohibit the release of the records being sought by the coalition of news organizations that sued last September and who prevailed in an initial court ruling last month.

In defending their votes, state legislators have made several assertions – on social media, their websites and in letters to their constituents – about the bill, which was introduced and passed in less than 48 hours.