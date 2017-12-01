Leavenworth lights up the night with 51st Christmas festival

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Leavenworth, as the town gets ready for hundreds of people coming to view the Lighting Festival this weekend.

The Chamber of Commerce puts on five events throughout the year, but Media Director Jessica Stoller says this is the time of the year that Leavenworth really shines.

“The Christmas lighting is by far the biggest one, it also sees the biggest crowds of any event that Leavenworth does. In a calendar year, December is the busiest month economically and the Christmas lighting certainly contributes to that,” says Stroller.

If huge crowds aren’t your thing, but you still want to take in the fun Stoller says to come on Sunday.

“We get less tour buses and of course the snow train, which comes from Seattle, just comes on Saturday so you don’t see them on Saturday,” says Stroller.

The festivities will be going on during the first three weekends in December. Leavenworth’s Christmas Tree Festival also means more drivers will be out on I-90, and troopers will be out making sure everyone stays safe out on the roads.