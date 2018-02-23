latest News

Legislature passes public records exemption bill

File Image

Posted By: Associated Press February 23, 2018

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Legislature has overwhelmingly approved legislation meant to circumvent a recent court ruling that found that state lawmakers were fully subject to the state’s public disclosure laws.

The measure passed the Senate on a 41-7 vote Friday, and then was quickly approved by the House 83-14. The bill heads to Gov. Jay Inslee with a veto-proof margin.

The quick action comes just two days after the bill was introduced. The bill would retroactively remove the legislative branch from the state’s voter-approved Public Records Act so that lawmakers would be able to shield records sought by a coalition of media groups, led by The Associated Press, who prevailed in court last month.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Legislature passes public records exemption bill"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*