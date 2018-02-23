Legislature passes public records exemption bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Legislature has overwhelmingly approved legislation meant to circumvent a recent court ruling that found that state lawmakers were fully subject to the state’s public disclosure laws.

The measure passed the Senate on a 41-7 vote Friday, and then was quickly approved by the House 83-14. The bill heads to Gov. Jay Inslee with a veto-proof margin.

The quick action comes just two days after the bill was introduced. The bill would retroactively remove the legislative branch from the state’s voter-approved Public Records Act so that lawmakers would be able to shield records sought by a coalition of media groups, led by The Associated Press, who prevailed in court last month.