Downed line causes 20,000 Walla Walla customers to lose power

Officials say they hope to get power back to thousands of people in Walla Walla by noon Tuesday.

Pacific Power says a power line was found on the ground around 8:18 a.m. south of the city off Mojoinnier Rd. which caused the outage.

Officials say originally 20,000 customers were without power, but they have been able to restore electricity to Pomeroy, Waitsburg and Dayton. As of 9:30 a.m., 15,700 people remained without power.

The media official says there was fog in the area, but that typically doesn’t cause a line to go down. Crews are still looking into the cause of the fallen line.

If customers want to see what areas remain in the dark and any updates on estimated time of restoring power, Pacific Power has an outage map on its website.