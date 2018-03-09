Little Kennewick chefs cook for a spot in a national competition

Chopping, stirring and frying their way to a spot in a national competition, nine pint-sized Kennewick chefs whipped up their own Asian-inspired creation Thursday at Tri-Tech Skills Center.

The nine students were chosen from 70 recipes submitted by students in the Kennewick School District. The contest is put on by Sodexo, the company contracted to provide the district’s food services. Each year, one student is picked from the district to go head-to-head with others from across the nation.

This year, 4th grader Nick Malisani from Cottonwood Elementary took the top spot for his Won Ton Burritos. Fifth-grader Paige Barrett from Washington Elementary took 2nd place for her Asian BBQ Burger and 4th grader Miah Feyd Pavel from Edison Elementary took 3rd place for her Pho.

Pavel says she made Pho because her dad makes it for her family and they always have lots of leftovers.

“I like cooking because it is fun, and I get to help people and I get to feed people too,” says Pavel.

Before the winners were announced the students were all very excited to be in the kitchen. Ridge View Elementary fourth-grader Haven Peterson made an Asian Chicken Stir Fry.

“I like cooking because I like serving it to my family and letting them enjoy what I make for them. I’ve been practicing making this meal, so they have had to eat this a lot!” says Peterson.

All the students got their very own chef apron, hats and a cut resistant safety glove for taking part and the chance to work alongside a Tri-Tech Skills Center student.

Now the winning student Malisani will be considered for the top 40 regional finalist awards, and the selected regional finalists vied to become one of five national finalists competing for the public's vote on a special Future Chefs YouTube channel.








