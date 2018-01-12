Local artist’s work to be featured on national TV show

Richland High School art teacher, Consuelo Soto Murphy, may have a new favorite TV show. Beginning this weekend, Sunday, January 14th, Murphy’s artwork will appear on the CBS-TV show “Madam Secretary”, featured as artwork in the office of the character Kat Sandoval.

Murphy has taught art with the Richland School District for the past 28 years. She uses her life experiences as a migrant worker to create bright, beautiful landscapes. Murphy’s parents were migrant workers who came to Washington in the 1950’s from Mexico.

“These landscapes and memories inspire my work,” says Murphy. “My paintings honor my culture, heritage, and especially my family who worked so hard in the fields. I loved to draw from an early age and, when I went to work every morning, I would take mental notes of how the asparagus and all the fruits and vegetables looked up close. When I was picking apples or cherries, I would think how pretty they were just dangling under the leaves.”

Murphy’s artwork has been used by the Tri City Visitor’s Convention Bureau, for ads in Sunset Magazine, and for articles in many Mid-Colombia publications. She has also sold work internationally to customers in Italy, Monaco, Mexico and England.