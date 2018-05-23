Local leaders tout economic success at annual State of the Cities event

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce presented its annual State of the Cities luncheon on Wednesday to a crowd of more than 200.

Local Mayors and other city officials spoke about new and upcoming economic development projects, and provided updates on legislative priorities.

Lori Mattson, President and CEO of the Tri-City Regional Chamber says wine and tourism industries are growing in Richland, Pasco, Kennewick, and West Richland, and that’s helped contribute the region’s growth.

“I don’t think anyone can really pinpoint one particular sector that’s growing and leading to so many people wanting to move here. We see that lots of businesses– small businesses are opening, and lots of families are moving here. Every year our three big school districts are adding schools. The Tri-Cities is no longer this quiet secret– the word is out!” said Mattson.

The Regional Chamber hosted a Small Business Resource Fair prior to Wednesday’s speech.