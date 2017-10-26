Subaru donates new car to local Meals on Wheels

To help reach seniors in rural communities, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels received a new car as part of a donation campaign through Subaru of America.

Director Marcee Woffinden was handed the keys of the Subaru Outback Thursday at the McCurley Integrity Subaru Dealership in Pasco. Director Woffinden says she applied for the grant on a whim, and didn’t think she would be awarded one of 50 cars given out across the nation. She adds she was surprised and grateful to receive an e-mail letting her know the Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels was selected.

“We really needed to have some help to be able to help better serve seniors in our rural counties, so you think about Kahlotus, Mesa and out past Benton City and Prosser,” she adds, “We’re just not able to get out there on a regular basis for distance, and dirt roads and lots of reasons,” says Woffinden.

She says the car will allow them to reach 20 more seniors regularly and provide them nutritious meals, they can’t otherwise get. She adds it will also help volunteers in the winter get to those areas that may not be plowed.

Woffinden says last year they served 173,000 meals, which is about 500 to 650 meals a day. She says unfortunately the number of seniors needing their help increases by 10% each year but the funding they receive doesn’t match that number.

Here’s where you can find more information about volunteering or helping out Meals on Wheels.