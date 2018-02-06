Local representatives host telephone town hall

Representatives Bill Jenkin and Terry Nealey are teaming up to hold a joint telephone town hall meeting Tuesday night, February 6th.

The meeting is open to anyone who wants to call in, listen to what the state lawmakers have to say, and ask questions.

The town hall runs from 6-7 p.m., and is an opportunity for voters to get an update on the latest issues before the Legislature that could affect you and your neighbors across the 16th District.

To take part, call (509) 204-7030.

The program is much like a radio talk show. When you are ready to ask a question, simply press the “star” (*) key on your telephone keypad.