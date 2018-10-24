Lone Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in South Carolina, officials say

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The sole ticket to a historic Mega Millions jackpot — $1.6 billion, or a cash sum of almost $914 million — was sold in somewhere in South Carolina, lottery officials said early Wednesday.

The person, or persons, holding that ticket remain unknown.

Tuesday’s jackpot jetted past the previous Mega Millions record of $656 million set in March 2012, officials said.

“This is truly a historic occasion,” Gordon Medenica, lead director of the Mega Millions Group, said in a statement. “We’re so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can’t wait to meet the lucky ticket holder.”

The numbers for this week’s historic Mega Millions Jackpot were announced late Tuesday night: 28, 70, 5, 62, 65, with a Mega Ball of 5.

More than half of the big game’s largest jackpots have been awarded to a single ticket holders.

The windfall had been accumulating since July 24, when a group of 11 co-workers in California split a $543 million prize. For the next drawing on Friday, the jackpot will reset to its starting value of $40 million, or about $22.8 million in cash.

The winner could come forward as early as this morning, although some financial experts say it’s best to remain anonymous, if possible.

South Carolina is one of a handful of U.S. states where winners aren’t required to disclose their identity, joining potential winners in Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

