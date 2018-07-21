Los Angeles police report ‘active’ incident at Trader Joe’s

carlballou/iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — Police are responding to an active incident involving a person barricaded at a Trader Joe’s store in Silver Lake, California on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Police Department says that they had engaged the suspect in a pursuit. The individual reportedly crashed the vehicle they were driving and ran into the store.

Residents were urged to stay away from the area.

Police could not confirm reports of gunshots.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

