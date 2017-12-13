LOUD Crowd carolers inspire with perseverance over Parkinson’s

To ring in the holidays a small group sang Christmas carols at Kadlec’s Healthplex, but its not just the songs that are inspiring the crowd.

The group called the Parkinson’s LOUD Crowd are all battling Parkinson’s and undergoing speech therapy. Jenny Davis is in charge of the group and shares a personal connection with her patients, she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s this year.

“After going through voice therapy myself, I decided that I could take what was happening to me, and I could understand what was going on. What more natural change to my career path, than to work with adults with Parkinson’s?” says Davis.

She says it was an unexpected career change, but calls the group her inspiration. Right before the holidays she thought of the idea to get the group together to sing carols for the first time at the Kadlec Healthplex Christmas event.

“Speaking with intent is what they do, so singing with intent seemed like the right next step for them,” says Davis.

She says while they’re working with over 30 people, a smaller group including John Gulet from Pasco sang together for the first time Tuesday.

“It’s fun, it is a chance to be able to perform what you have been studying and what you’ve been learning and put it to use,” says Gulet.

Gulet was diagnosed with the disease about four years ago and he says while at first he had a difficult time grappling with it, the speech therapy and support group helped tremendously.

“You know you can take the attitude, that, ‘OK I have this incredible diseases, woe is me, I might as well give up,’ but I am finding out through therapy you can stay ahead of it. You can stave off the issues that normally accompany Parkinson’s,” Gulet.

He says he hopes in the future a choir group is created, not because of his singing abilities which he says are lacking, but because it is a fun atmosphere to continue to practice speaking with others going through the same thing.

The group will be be back at the Healthplex next Tuesday, December 19th from 2:15 to 2:45, the concert is open to the public. Santa will also be there from 3-5 p.m. for kids to tell him what they wish for Christmas and get a picture.