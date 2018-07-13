Mabton reaching out to Yakima Co for policing help

In an effort to provide 24-hour policing, the City of Mabton is negotiating with the Yakima County Sheriffs Department to have three deputies at their station.

The city of about 2300 people has had only one officer on duty since Chief Phin Haglin retired last month and Sgt. Lee Reed died in April, and has relied on the county for back-up when answering calls.

A three-year renewable contract is expected to be finalized by this fall.