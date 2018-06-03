Maine woman charged with manslaughter for allegedly running over man on baseball field

ABC News (SANFORD, Maine) — A woman in Maine has been charged with manslaughter after she hit a man while driving out of control onto a baseball field during a little league game Friday evening.

Carol Sharrow, of Sanford, Maine, allegedly blew through a gate and drove onto the field at Goodall Park, sending players and bystanders scattering for safety, police said. The woman turned around right in the middle of the field and drove back through the gate when she struck 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst, according to police.

Parkhurst was rushed to the hospital, but died en route.

Surreal video showed the woman careening across the baseball diamond while parents and fans shouted for her to get off the field. A second cellphone video showed people rushing to Parkhurt’s aid in the parking lot after he was hit.

Witnesses told Portland ABC affiliate WMTW that Parkhurst was attempting to push children out of the way and close the main gate to prevent the woman from fleeing when he was struck.

“I pitched to one batter and then I heard, like, rubber burning and everyone looked up and then I heard screaming,” said Zachary McMurtry, who was playing in the game. McMurtry’s friend, Makena Murphy, captured the woman driving erratically across the diamond.

Police said Sharrow, 51, has two previous convictions for driving under the influence. She was convicted of aggravated driving under the influence in New Hampshire in 2002 and was charged with operating under the influence by York County Sheriff’s Office, in Maine, at an uncertain date, WMTW reported.

Maine State Police and the Sanford Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident. Sharrow is being held at York County Jail.

Sanford is just 18 miles inland from Kennebunkport and about 35 miles south of Portland.

