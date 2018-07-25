Major flooding set to hit East Coast as West endures scorching temperatures

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Excessive rain and major flooding are expected to hit central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, potentially sparking evacuations.

Flash flood watches and warnings are stretching from South Carolina to New York state on Wednesday, and a flood advisory was even issued for New York City.

As of Wednesday morning, the rainfall reached:

— 13.76 inches near Dunkirk, Maryland

— 10.54 inches in some parts of Pennsylvania

— 5.73 inches in Washington, D.C.

— 9.5 inches in some parts of Virginia

— 8.04 inches in some parts of North Carolina

The highest threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding on Wednesday will be in the Northeast from Philadelphia to Binghamton, New York.

As the East Coast gets drenched, the West Coast has been hit by record heat.

Burbank, California, is expected to reach 100 degrees on Wednesday. Las Vegas will be 113 degrees, Phoenix will be 115 degrees, and Palm Springs will face a scorching 119 degrees.

The heat stretches to the north, as well: Sacramento on Wednesday is forecast to reach a whopping 107 degrees; Medford, Oregon, will be 103; and Portland will reach 96 degrees.

