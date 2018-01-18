Man accused of attempted child rape held on $100K bail

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – The bail for a Washington man who allegedly tried to meet with two 13-year-old girls for sex has been set at $100,000.

The Tri-City Herald reports Donald T. Sizer of Spokane was arrested Jan. 9 in Richland for trying to meet up with the girls after communicating with them online for five months.

The girls actually were undercover detectives working with the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to combat would-be child predators.

Sizer pleaded innocent to two counts of attempted second-degree child rape.

Sizer’s trial is scheduled for March 12.